First in 75 years: sadness and regret as Comrades Marathon falls victim to Covid-19

The cancellation of Comrades Marathon 2020 has left many runners and supporters heartbroken.

The ultra-marathon's officials announced on Thursday that this year's race has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first time in 75 years the marathon will not take place.

“It is with profound sadness and regret that the Comrades Marathon Association Board, in conjunction with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KNA) and Athletics South Africa (ASA), had to make this decision,” said Cheryl Winn, the Comrades Marathon Association's chairperson.

“We had hoped to postpone The 'ultimate human race' to a date not later than the end of September, but with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating and anticipated to peak in the coming months, there is no telling what is yet to come.”

South African entrants, including the 485 who entered during the recent substitution period, will not be refunded their entry fee but will instead receive their runner's T-shirt and goody bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash.

Foreign entries will be deferred to Comrades 2021 or Comrades 2022, depending on the athletes’ wishes. In addition, foreign athletes will also have the option of availing their 2020 entry for substitution in 2021 only.