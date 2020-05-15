First in 75 years: sadness and regret as Comrades Marathon falls victim to Covid-19
The cancellation of Comrades Marathon 2020 has left many runners and supporters heartbroken.
The ultra-marathon's officials announced on Thursday that this year's race has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first time in 75 years the marathon will not take place.
“It is with profound sadness and regret that the Comrades Marathon Association Board, in conjunction with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KNA) and Athletics South Africa (ASA), had to make this decision,” said Cheryl Winn, the Comrades Marathon Association's chairperson.
“We had hoped to postpone The 'ultimate human race' to a date not later than the end of September, but with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating and anticipated to peak in the coming months, there is no telling what is yet to come.”
South African entrants, including the 485 who entered during the recent substitution period, will not be refunded their entry fee but will instead receive their runner's T-shirt and goody bag, as well as a Comrades badge and flash.
Foreign entries will be deferred to Comrades 2021 or Comrades 2022, depending on the athletes’ wishes. In addition, foreign athletes will also have the option of availing their 2020 entry for substitution in 2021 only.
Jay Reddy, KNA administrator, urged athletes to continue to observe the Covid-19 regulations, “engage in activities responsibly, and take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus”.
“Cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a long and arduous decision to make. However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans,” said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.
On social media, many runners and enthusiasts expressed despair while others said they would continue training regardless of the cancellation.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
I relate with this so much! Was training for my first Comrades Marathon this year with my dad & sister, now that is canceled. 😥— Leandri Janse van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) May 15, 2020
Despite Comrades Marathon being wiped off the 2020 running calendar, I continue #running so my fitness dreams become bigger than what eyes can see. pic.twitter.com/cTfz1LkfNd— Morena Mogale Ntweng (Phoyisa Bae👮🏾♂️) (@SelfieRunnerZA) May 14, 2020
Just keeping this for memories. I did qualify for 2020 Comrades Marathon which was cancelled due to global Pandemic Covid 19 pic.twitter.com/4IUS2RGLrn— Themba Thobela (@TmanMjaji) May 14, 2020
And here I was hoping for my first Comrades Marathon this year, just to watch it from the beginning to the end. pic.twitter.com/PmZ8EHurGr— Ndavhe Ramakuela (@ndavher) May 14, 2020
Don’t worry folks. Next year we will have the comrades marathon again. Only this time “comrade” is not going to be referring to the fallen hero’s during WW2... https://t.co/R5jZs60wsr— #ReënWolf 🇿🇦 (@wolf_reen) May 14, 2020
Comrades Marathon 2020 cancelled. All my training for nothing! Oh..... wait...... (One consolation, we wont have to listen to the inane SABC broadcast team for 12 hours)— Martin Gee Godfrey (@FerretGee) May 14, 2020
#comrades2020 I didn’t start running because of Comrades marathon, but it helped me to have something to train for, it changed my perception of life in general, see you next year my lovely friend... I was looking forward to my 5th medal.— Aug.24,2014 (@sazikhanyile) May 14, 2020
We will meet again on the 90km road between Pietermaritzburg and Durban next year @ComradesRace 😭Comrades Marathon 2020 officially cancelled https://t.co/ttLyHHPoad— Cuan Walker (@runwithcuan) May 14, 2020