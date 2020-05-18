Itu Khune grows a beard and thousands have an opinion
18 May 2020 - 07:40
Lockdown boredom among fans and no shaving for Itu means thousands have an opinion.
You may be used to seeing him save goals, but since lockdown the growth of facial hair on Itu Khune is the only thing providing soccer fans with excitement.
Khune posted a picture of his beard on social media and, yup, thousands of people actually care.
On Instagram, his post got more than 11,000 likes when he asked for opinions about his new look.
The same post on Twitter saw close to 9,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.
My new look 🧔🏽, what do u guys think ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/DDr52rcJwc— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 16, 2020
Ja, soccer fans are ready for action if a beard can create this much excitement.
Oh, and the final verdict on the new look? Mixed, of course.