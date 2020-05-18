Sport

Trump says golf stars 'are all great people' despite Rory McIlroy blast

18 May 2020 - 13:05 By AFP
US President Donald Trump presents champion golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2019. Trump is an avid lover of golf.
US President Donald Trump presents champion golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2019. Trump is an avid lover of golf.
Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Donald Trump doesn't expect to be teeing it up anytime soon with Rory McIlroy, who called out the US president earlier in the week for his controversial leadership.

McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, blasted his former golfing partner Trump on a podcast episode for the latter's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump, an avid golfer, and McIlroy played a round together three years ago in Florida.

"We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now, and the fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally, saying that (the United States) administers the most tests in the world like it's a contest," McIlroy said.

"It's just not the way a leader should act, and there is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don't think he's shown that, especially in these times."

Athletics chief says sport could rebel against pandemic rules

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe has warned that sports leaders may rebel against pandemic restrictions as they struggle to get major events back ...
Sport
2 days ago

Asked on Sunday during a video link interview with NBC television how he felt about the criticism he sometimes receives from players, Trump said he doesn't expect them all to like him.

"A lot of them are very political. Some of them like my politics and some don't. The ones that don't, I don't see as much," Trump told NBC during the broadcast of a golf tournament in Florida that included McIlroy and three others playing for charity.

But Trump said he doesn't hold a grudge against players who are turned off by his abrasive style.

"I know so many of the tour players. I can't think of anyone I don't like, and I can't say that in life. When you meet tour players, they are all great people," he said.

New Zealand gives sports sector $157m boost to get through Covid-19

New Zealand's struggling sports sector has received a $157m injection from the government to help it mitigate some of the worst financial effects of ...
Sport
1 day ago

The 31-year-old McIlroy was getting back into the swing of things on Sunday with fellow pros Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are shaking off the golf rust to raise money for Covid-19 relief and help introduce new safety guidelines from the PGA.

The Taylor Made Driving Relief is a forerunner to the PGA's scheduled official return in June with a tournament in Republican-run Texas that will take place without spectators.

The Texas event will be followed by three other spectator-less tournaments in which the players will be forced to undergo Covid-19 testing and temperature screenings.

In his phone call to NBC, Trump put out mixed signals on how sports should proceed when it comes to having fans in attendance.

He wants golf events like The Masters to return with spectators "practically standing on top of each other," but in the next breath said last week's closed-door mixed martial arts card in Florida didn't miss the fans.

Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Queensland Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were ...
Sport
1 hour ago

- UFC doesn't miss fans -

"You saw the UFC the other night, they had really just a lighted ring in the middle of an empty arena, and I am not sure that so many people missed the fans. I don't think so in that particular case," he said.

Trump declined to answer a question about the rationale behind testing million-dollar athletes to play sports when many Americans still don't have access to reliable coronavirus tests.

But the president, who refuses to wear a protective mask, hinted that sports fans might be able to get tests.

"The athletes will be tested very carefully... If people want to go, they can be tested very carefully," he said.

Michael Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 in an online auction, Sotheby's said on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"When you have all of those thousands, tens of thousands of people going to your majors and going to golf tournaments, we want them to have the same experience. We don't want them to be having to wear masks."

Trump said sports needs to get back as quickly as possible for the "psyche" of American people.

"We want to get sports back," he said. "We miss sports, we need sports in terms of the psyche -- psyche of our country -- and that's what we're doing."

On Sunday, McIlroy won the closest to the pin challenge on a playoff hole to give himself and teammate Johnson an 11-7 win over Fowler and Wolff at Seminole Golf Club.

Overall, the event raised more than $5.5 million for charity.

MORE:

European football season will finish in August, says Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin

Uefa has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Supermarket or petrol station more dangerous than football, says Bruce

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce believes going to the supermarket or petrol station could pose a greater a risk of coronavirus than a return to ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Calls for Bundesliga to 'tighten up' hygiene after hugs, kisses

A senior German politician expects the Bundesliga to "tighten up" instructions on how to celebrate goals after some players hugged - breaching strict ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  2. Second damning report emerges from ex-CEO alleging abuses by Safa president ... Soccer
  3. No Comrades Marathon in 2020 but 2021 spots are secured Sport
  4. Just hand the league title to log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, says Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  5. SA football plunged into mourning after death of Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X