Trump says golf stars 'are all great people' despite Rory McIlroy blast

Donald Trump doesn't expect to be teeing it up anytime soon with Rory McIlroy, who called out the US president earlier in the week for his controversial leadership.

McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, blasted his former golfing partner Trump on a podcast episode for the latter's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump, an avid golfer, and McIlroy played a round together three years ago in Florida.

"We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now, and the fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally, saying that (the United States) administers the most tests in the world like it's a contest," McIlroy said.

"It's just not the way a leader should act, and there is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don't think he's shown that, especially in these times."