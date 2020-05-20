Germany's Hockenheim ready to step in if Silverstone fails

Hockenheim is ready to step in if British quarantine restrictions prevent Silverstone from hosting a Formula One race during the Covid-19 pandemic, the German circuit's boss said on Wednesday.

Jorn Teske told Reuters that a decision needed to be made soon, however.

"We are talking with F1, that’s correct. We have spoken about the idea of having a race without spectators here at the circuit," he said.

"We already checked if this could be possible, from dates as well as the legal general point of view. For us, it is an option."

Formula One has said a planned 14-day quarantine for most people entering Britain would rule out a British Grand Prix unless the sport, whose season has yet to start, was granted an exemption.