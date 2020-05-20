Sport

Iran arrests parkour athlete after rooftop kiss

20 May 2020 - 13:01 By AFP
A file photo of Iranian women practicing parkour in Tehran's Tavalod Park. Parkour is an extreme sport born in France in the 1990s that combines the efficiency of movement across the urban landscape with death-defying leaps.
A file photo of Iranian women practicing parkour in Tehran's Tavalod Park. Parkour is an extreme sport born in France in the 1990s that combines the efficiency of movement across the urban landscape with death-defying leaps.
Image: AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE

An Iranian parkour athlete has been arrested for committing "vulgar" acts, police said on Wednesday, after he posted photos online of himself kissing a woman on Tehran's rooftops.

"This individual has been arrested by Tehran's cyber police," the capital's police chief Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA.

"We are against this individual and his companion's norm-breaking and vulgar behaviour and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal with them," he added, without naming the person who was arrested.

The individual appeared to be Alireza Japalaghy, a Tehran-based parkour athlete with more than 133,000 followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

همش‌ یه جا .

A post shared by @ alirezajapalaghy on

Parkour is an extreme sport born in France in the 1990s that combines the efficiency of movement across the urban landscape with death-defying leaps.

It has a following in neighbourhoods of west Tehran, where high-rise residential buildings are closely connected.

Japalaghy had posted a series of photos and videos last week showing him and an unidentified woman in revealing outfits hanging off buildings and kissing.

Under the Islamic dress code, women can only show their face, hands and feet in public and are supposed to wear only modest colours.

In an Instagram video on Monday, he said he had received "suspicious calls" telling him to turn himself in or be arrested publicly.

His brother posted an update on the same account the next day, saying Alireza had been taken from their home and arrested.

According to police chief Rahimi, the woman in Japalaghy's photos "will also be arrested soon".

MORE:

F1 could manage to race even with Covid-19 cases, says FIA

Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for Covid-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chair of the governing ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 says UK quarantine would make British GP impossible

Formula One said the UK government's quarantine plans would rule out a British Grand Prix and affect tens of thousands of F1-related jobs if ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lance Armstrong admits to first doping 'probably at 21'

Disgraced former American cyclist Lance Armstrong has revealed he first started doping from the age of 21, during his first season as a professional.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season Soccer
  2. SA football plunged into mourning after death of Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso ... Soccer
  3. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer
  4. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  5. Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP' Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X