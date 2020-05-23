'What's important now is that the world gets better': Wayde van Niekerk

Much-loved SA athletics champ Wayde van Niekerk would this weekend have been counting down exactly two months to the start of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Instead, he told TimesLIVE this week: “What’s important now is that the world gets better and keeps safe.”

Four years ago at the Olympics in Brazil he was the flag-bearer for the SA team and sprinted off with a gold medal after breaking the world record for the men’s 400m.

He also has two gold and one silver world championship medals, and has come back fighting fit after a bad knee injury in 2017 that took him out of the Commonwealth Games the following year.

When asked if the postponement of the Olympics would help or harm his game, he said: “As a professional athlete, you always have to be ready. So I was ready at that stage, but at the same time it definitely helps that I have an extra year to get back to being my best or even better.”

He said he was hoping the delay could help his chances, and that his “goal right now is to go sub 43 sec”.

“Where I do it, I’m not sure, but it would be a bonus if it’s at the Olympics.”

His message to fellow SA Olympians is this: “Work hard on your dreams! Don’t let all this distract you. Everybody is going through the same thing so just work harder on your dreams.”

Champion swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker was the country’s top medal hopes for Tokyo 2020, but now she will make her Olympic debut next year.

She won double gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, beating a record set by SA Penny Heyns almost two decades prior.