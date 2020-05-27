Sport

Boxing body forced into action as lockdown restrictions bite

27 May 2020 - 12:55 By David Isaacson
Boxing gloves are seen during a Media Workout at Matchroom Boxing Gym on November 07, 2019 in Brentwood, England.
Boxing Legends United has been forced into early action by the Covid-19 pandemic‚ stepping in to help struggling retired fighters and their families.

Danny Myburgh‚ the mastermind of the venture‚ said on Wednesday the lockdown restrictions had prevented him from registering the body as a non-profit organisation‚ but he was already using the R30‚000 raised at the launch in March to help with food.

“So far we have helped about 17 people‚” he said. “This is so they can eat.”

Myburgh has lofty plans for BLU‚ from fund-raising and more reunions to organising investment schemes and funeral policies for active and retired boxers.

Myburgh held the SA lightweight title in the early 1990s. ​

