Netball Proteas remain unmoved at fifth spot in latest INF world rankings

Netball Proteas have remained fifth spot on the latest International Netball Federation (INF) rankings that were released at the weekend.

The World Rankings were based on matches that took place before netball was suspended due to outbreak of Covid-19 including the Netball Nations Cup that took place in January.

SA finished fourth during the Netball Nations Cup after losing the play-off match against Commonwealth Champions and hosts England.

Australia are top of the pile and they are followed by New Zealand and Jamaica in the top three respectively with Jamaica‚ England and SA completing the top five.

Other teams in Uganda and Malawi are placed sixth and seventh respectively which shows that they have improved in leaps and bounds of the past few years.

“The announcement by INF on the World Rankings is well received and as Netball South Africa we are happy that we have not moved down the pecking order.

"If you look at our ranking points‚ we have significantly improved there.

"It is our goal to move up the table‚ this is a work in progress and I honestly believe that we will ultimately get there very soon.

"I am very proud of the team as a collective because everyone is working hard to do better and be the best‚” said NSA president Cecilia Molokwane.

Molokwane also shared her disappointment that the Quad Series that was scheduled for September hosts Australia and New Zealand and England has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very sad that we have had to agree to cancel this tournament however the reasons for doing this are justifiable.

"The well-being of our team is of paramount importance and we therefore needed to make sure that we take all the necessary precautions to protect everyone.

"It is always a privilege to play against teams that are ranked above us‚ this helps us get better and be the best.

“What the world is going through is unprecedented and everyone is doing their best to make sure that all stakeholders are protected and that we return to play when it is safe to do so.

"We will work very close with all the other countries to make sure that when we return to play‚ it is safe to do so‚” said Molokwane.

The Quad Series was scheduled to take place between the 20th and 27th September 2020 across various cities in Australia and New Zealand.

NSA chief executive Blanche de la Guerre is having ongoing conversations with her counterparts from England‚ New Zealand and Australia to find a suitable date for the series to be played again.