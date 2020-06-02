England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford admitted on Monday that he took time “to process what is going on in the world” in reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis‚ Minnesota.

Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers has sparked mass protests across the United States‚ with governors in several states calling in soldiers in an attempt to maintain order.

Floyd died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minnesota.

Rashford‚ the 22 year-old United goal poacher who has attracted the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona‚ took to social media to express his sadness.

“I know you haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world‚” Rashford tweeted.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together‚ work together and be united‚ we appear to be more divided than ever.