F1's Lewis Hamilton 'overcome with rage' over racial injustice

Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton said he is "completely overcome with rage" about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

It is the second time this week that Britain's six-time world champion has spoken angrily about the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis.

"This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions," Hamilton said in a statement posted Tuesday on his social media accounts.

"I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen," he continued, after days of protests that have gripped cities across the US prompting curfews and the use of force by law enforcement agencies.