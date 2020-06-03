US hammer thrower demands apology from Olympic chiefs

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry has demanded an apology from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday as the organisation addressed the protests against police brutality roiling the country.

In a letter to US athletes following the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said she felt a "sense of despair" witnessing the tumultuous scenes of the last week.

"We absolutely condemn the systemic inequality that disproportionately impacts Black Americans in the United States," Hirshland wrote.

"It has no place in ours or any other community.

"It is clear there are no forces as ugly, damaging and demeaning as racism and marginalization practiced by some of those in positions of authority.

"It played out in Minneapolis in the most tragic and unconscionable way imaginable. It is being felt intensely across the United States day after day."