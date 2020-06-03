Sport

US hammer thrower demands apology from Olympic chiefs

03 June 2020 - 10:25 By AFP
Gwen Berry pulls her weight at the Qatar World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in September 2019.
Gwen Berry pulls her weight at the Qatar World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in September 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry has demanded an apology from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday as the organisation addressed the protests against police brutality roiling the country.

In a letter to US athletes following the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said she felt a "sense of despair" witnessing the tumultuous scenes of the last week.

"We absolutely condemn the systemic inequality that disproportionately impacts Black Americans in the United States," Hirshland wrote.

"It has no place in ours or any other community.

"It is clear there are no forces as ugly, damaging and demeaning as racism and marginalization practiced by some of those in positions of authority.

"It played out in Minneapolis in the most tragic and unconscionable way imaginable. It is being felt intensely across the United States day after day."

Fifa chief Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be 'applauded'

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that footballers in Germany calling for justice for George Floyd during matches deserve applause rather than ...
Sport
59 minutes ago

Hirshland said the USOPC planned to hold an "athlete town hall" on Friday to give US athletes the chance to "listen to each other, learn from each other, and support each other."

"We can see that apathy and indifference are not solutions," Hirshland wrote.

"The USOPC stands with those who demand equality and we want to work in pursuit of that goal."

But the USOPC chief's comments rang hollow for hammer thrower Berry, who was given a dressing down by US officials last year for protesting during a medal ceremony at the Pan-American Games in Lima.

‘Justice for George Floyd’: Marcus Rashford and Lewis Hamilton express disgust

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford admitted on Monday that he took time “to process what is going on in the world” in reaction to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Berry, a member of the United States 2016 Olympic team, raised a clenched fist on the medal podium to protest racial injustice after winning gold in the hammer.

Berry was later given a reprimand by the USOPC for her protest and placed on probation for 12 months, with a warning she would face more severe punishment if she repeated the protest.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also warned in January that any athlete protesting on the podium at the now postponed Tokyo Olympic Games would face stiff punishment.

Responding to Hirshland's comments on Tuesday, Berry called for an apology.

Berry has said the sanction cost her around $50,000 in lost sponsorship earnings.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Berry said she finally felt "understood."

"When I took my stance, it was at a time when things were happening, but nothing was being done," she said.

"When I took my stance, I was completely misunderstood. Now I feel like everyone feels how I felt."

Several social media users on Tuesday backed Berry's request for an apology.

Matt Conly, a throwing coach at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, said Hirshland's remarks were "empty."

MORE:

Fifa asks leagues to use 'common sense' over George Floyd protests

World soccer's governing body Fifa has asked competition organisers to use "common sense" with players who display messages of protest over the death ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton slams F1 for silence on Floyd death

Six times Formula One motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | 'You have to dominate!' - Trump vows to deploy military as #GeorgeFloyd solidarity protests go global

Protests sparked by video footage of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 have erupted across the US - and spread ...
Multimedia
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X