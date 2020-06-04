WATCH | 'Who is this kid?' NBA star Curry hails one-armed Chinese boy

NBA star Stephen Curry said on Thursday that he wants to locate the one-armed Chinese boy whose dazzling basketball skills have gone viral online.

"Who is this kid? Help me find him! Keep doing you and don't let anyone tell you that you can't," the Golden State Warriors player wrote to his 4.5 million followers on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The post was accompanied by footage of the boy bamboozling opponents with his dribbling, despite his disability.

He was named this week by Chinese state media as 13-year-old Zhang Jiacheng and the original clip of him has been viewed nearly nine million times online in China -- and rising fast.