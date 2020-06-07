Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua hits out at 'virus' of racism

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua told a Black Lives Matter march that protesters were the "vaccine" to the "virus" of racism.

"The virus I am referring to is called racism," he said, comparing its effects to the damage done by Covid-19.

Meanwhile the British boxer asked: "How long are we going to allow racism to spread through our communities?"

Worldwide protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter took place on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black American man who died in Minneapolis last month while being arrested by police officers.