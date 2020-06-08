Sport

Taylor Townsend talks racism in tennis, says she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments

08 June 2020 - 08:14 By Reuters
Taylor Townsend says she gets the same distasteful treatment wherever she plays around the world.
Taylor Townsend says she gets the same distasteful treatment wherever she plays around the world.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

American world number 73 Taylor Townsend said the tennis world is not a united place when it comes to racism and she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments while others breeze through.

"Even in the tennis world it is not a united place," Townsend said in a Tennis United video posted on YouTube.

"We lose our identity of who we are because there can only be one.

"I've had people argue with me to tell me that I'm Coco Gauff. I'm not Coco Gauff but all of us look the same, all of us are built the same, everybody sees a black person and they assume it's Venus Williams or Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens.

Man City enter Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing hoping to overturn Uefa ban

Manchester City will attempt to overturn their two-year Uefa ban from European football when a three-day hearing at the Court of Arbitration for ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"Even from the aspect you walk through and nobody stops you and I'm walking through and somebody has to check my bag, check my credential, check my coach's bag, check my coach's credential.

"It's extra-security, extra-precautions that need to be taken to make sure I belong."

Townsend made the comments as crowds filled the streets of cities around the world on Sunday to protest the killing of African-American George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

"The black community has been suppressed, our identity has been robbed from us," said the 24-year-old still chasing a first WTA singles title.

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

"Black men are being gunned down and killed in the middle of the street in broad daylight from police officers.

"This is our reality and this is the reality that we've been having to deal with for so long, of people not being comfortable with you.

"This is our reality. It happens all the time - week in, week out, every tournament that I play in the States, overseas, it doesn't matter." 

MORE:

Manchester City face critical appeal against two-season European ban

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from Monday in a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Incoming Wallabies coach Rennie agrees to pay cut

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has agreed to a 30 percent pay cut to help the sport deal with the fallout from coronavirus, in line with other ...
Sport
1 day ago

David Gower salutes the West Indies cricket for 'spirit of co-operation'

David Gower has urged the rest of world cricket to follow the West Indies in demonstrating a "spirit of co-operation" as the global game looks to get ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X