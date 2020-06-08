Taylor Townsend talks racism in tennis, says she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments

American world number 73 Taylor Townsend said the tennis world is not a united place when it comes to racism and she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments while others breeze through.

"Even in the tennis world it is not a united place," Townsend said in a Tennis United video posted on YouTube.

"We lose our identity of who we are because there can only be one.

"I've had people argue with me to tell me that I'm Coco Gauff. I'm not Coco Gauff but all of us look the same, all of us are built the same, everybody sees a black person and they assume it's Venus Williams or Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens.