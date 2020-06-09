Sport

Baby on board or part of a campaign? Caster Semenya and wife keep dropping 'baby' hints

09 June 2020 - 10:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya.
Image: Instagram/Caster Semenya

Are Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya, expecting a baby, or is it just a Nike campaign?

The couple have been posting suggestive pictures on their social media pages, leaving many people speculating that they are expecting a bundle of joy while others have started congratulating them on their “new arrival”.

On her Instagram last week, Raseboya shared an image commonly used for baby announcements.

💖

Not long after that Semenya followed suit ...

⭐🌟⭐ 📸 @koketsomogapilj

Semenya continued to drop a series of cryptic posts of newborn Nike clothes - a brand she is an ambassador of.

In one post, the Olympic champion asked, “So if you couldn't handle me are your kids going to be able to handle mine?”

Semenya's agent Lee-Roy Newton neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

“We have no comment on [the] matter. If I do receive a comment we will reply,” Newton told TimesLIVE.

We guess we'll have to wait and see.

