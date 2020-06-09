US Tennis Association cuts 110 jobs due to Covid-19 fallout

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said it will eliminate 110 jobs and close its White Plains, New York office as part of belt-tightening measures brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The USTA said in a statement the measures were necessary to combat the negative long-reaching financial effects of the pandemic and ensure that it's flagship tournament the US Open will remain a world-class level event.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has left the professional tennis calendar in tatters.

Wimbledon has been cancelled and the French Open rescheduled while the US Open has, for the moment, retained its place on the calendar and is scheduled to start on August 24.