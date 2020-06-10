Sport

Bongmusa Mthembu is training bliksem hard but unsure if he'll do virtual Comrades

10 June 2020 - 17:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bongmusa Mthembu celebrates winning the 2018 Comrades Marathon on June 10 2018 in a time of 5:26:39.
Bongmusa Mthembu celebrates winning the 2018 Comrades Marathon on June 10 2018 in a time of 5:26:39.
Image: Twitter/@ComradesRace

Three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongmusa Mthembu is still considering whether he should register for “Race the Comrades Legends”, a virtual race organised by the Comrades Marathon Association, taking place on June 14.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Mthembu said when the annual event was cancelled in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, he was disappointed but decided to continue training to maintain his physical fitness and mental strength.

“I guess I didn't think much about what would happen after the cancellation of the annual race. Now I'm just doing my own thing, keeping fit because my body and mind know that around this time of the year, we train and prepare for the race.”

Race the Comrades Legends: Everything you need to know about the virtual marathon

"This is an event for everyone to be part of and enjoy the spirit of what the Comrades Marathon offers,” says CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn.
Sport
5 days ago

“Race the Comrades Legends” will allow participants, who are not limited to professional athletes, to virtually compete with Comrades legends including Samuel Tshabalala, Bruce Fordyce and Frith van der Merwe.

Mthembu says he only recently found out about the virtual race and still doesn't have all the details.

“When I eventually heard about it, I thought it was only for legends. I didn't think that I qualified considering I'm still an active athlete. I'll decide soon if I will register for the race or if I will do my own thing on the day of the race, or on the day before. At this point, I'm still unsure.”

Here's a glimpse into Mthembu's training:

MORE

Comrades winner Edward Mothibi: ‘I’m disappointed but I understand’

Last year’s winner Edward Mothibi was among the long distance running stars left downhearted as the Comarades Marathon was cancelled for the first ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Brothers-in-arms get their motors running

Come rain or shine, or neck surgery or pandemic, it seems nothing can stop Kovalan Moodley from running the Comrades Marathon.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X