Bongmusa Mthembu is training bliksem hard but unsure if he'll do virtual Comrades

Three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongmusa Mthembu is still considering whether he should register for “Race the Comrades Legends”, a virtual race organised by the Comrades Marathon Association, taking place on June 14.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Mthembu said when the annual event was cancelled in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, he was disappointed but decided to continue training to maintain his physical fitness and mental strength.

“I guess I didn't think much about what would happen after the cancellation of the annual race. Now I'm just doing my own thing, keeping fit because my body and mind know that around this time of the year, we train and prepare for the race.”