Roger Federer out of tennis until 2021 after knee surgery

Twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer said on Wednesday he would be sidelined until 2021 after undergoing his second knee operation in a matter of months.

The 38-year-old Swiss said he needed follow-up arthroscopic surgery "a few weeks ago" after undergoing a similar keyhole procedure in February.

Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open, said he "experienced a setback during (his) initial rehabilitation".

"I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."