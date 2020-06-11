Collins slams Djokovic's US Open concerns over Covid-19 protocols

American tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men's world number one Novak Djokovic for his opposition to the Covid-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organisers, saying players need to start earning money again.

The hardcourt major is scheduled to begin on August 31 and Djokovic has said that it would be "impossible" to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff.

The 17-times Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the coronavirus shutdown which began in early March and will continue at least until end of July.

"This is a serious contradiction," Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open, wrote on Instagram.