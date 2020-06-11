The Sport department’s regulations for level three was finally gazetted on Thursday — nearly two weeks after Minister Nathi Mthethwa first announced them.

And while controversies have been omitted and fixed up‚ the new laws have omitted swimming as a non-contact sport‚ a mistake that could add to the frustrations of Olympic swimmers who have already been out the water since mid-March.

A Swimming SA official believed this was an oversight and added the federation had asked for clarity from the ministry.

Triathlon‚ which comprises swimming‚ cycling and running‚ is permitted.

All sports bodies now have up to 14 days to submit plans to the minister before training and competition can resume.

Matches must take place without spectators.

But unlike the initial cumbersome regulations announced on May 30‚ athletes and officials won’t be required to be tested and quarantined‚ but will have to give written confirmation that they are‚ to the best of their knowledge‚ free of Covid-19.

Only professional athletes in the following non-contact codes are allowed to return to matches: archery‚ athletics‚ baseball‚ badminton‚ canoeing‚ cycling‚ equestrian‚ golf‚ gymnastics‚ rowing‚ sailing‚ shooting‚ table tennis‚ tennis‚ triathlon‚ volleyball‚ softball‚ angling‚ snow sport‚ chess‚ cricket‚ bowls‚ squash‚ jukskei and pigeon racing.

Professional athletes from the following sports are permitted to train: basketball‚ fencing‚ football‚ handball‚ hockey‚ rugby (non-contact training methodology)‚ figure skating‚ athletics (specifically for national championships and Olympic qualification)‚ ice hockey‚ motor sport and netball (specifically for leagues).​