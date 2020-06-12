Sport

80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto

12 June 2020 - 10:52 By Reuters
Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll (L) and Australian Team Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 Ian Chesterman address the media during a press conference regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 19, 2020. Picture taken March 19, 2020.
Image: AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTER

Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year's rearranged Games.

In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included.

The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021. 

