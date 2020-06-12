Sports ministry moves to end confusion on sports left out of legislation

Sports‚ Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa moved to end confusion over the sport regulations that were gazetted on Thursday‚ inviting all federations to make submissions for restarting even if they weren’t named in the legislation.

Swimming was one of the codes that was surprisingly omitted from the list of 25 professional non-contact sporting codes listed as approved for returning to competition.

The code was also missing from another list of 11 professional contact sports allowed to return to training.

The ministry on Thursday night issued a press statement asking all bodies to make submissions.

“All professional non-contact sport bodies who intend resuming training and playing may equally submit their plans irrespective of whether or not they appear on Annexure A.

“All contact sport bodies for professional athletes who intend resuming training may equally submit their plans irrespective whether they appear on Annexure B.”

But the gazetted regulations say only the listed sports can return to training and competition.

“Only non-contact professional sport bodies listed in Annexure A may resume matches‚” read the regulations.

“Only professional athletes in the sports codes listed in Annexure B may resume training.”

The ministry statement reiterated that sports federations had 14 days to submit their plans for reopening‚ and that they must give details of the organisation and the body’s public and Covid-19 compliance officers.

They must also upload‚ using the ministry portal‚ the operational plan and other details‚ including answering questions.

The ministry pointed out that submissions after 14 days would not be accepted‚ listing the deadline as June 26.

It’s unclear when matches may actually begin because Annexure C of the regulations stipulates that: “Testing of all professional athletes and support staff is a prerequisite for the resumption of contact sport and professional training.

“All professional athletes and non-contact sport personnel must be quarantined or self-isolated.”