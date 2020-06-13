Sport

McIlroy makes some noise at Colonial

13 June 2020 - 10:06 By Reuters
Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of the 2017 BMW SA Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of the 2017 BMW SA Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Luke Walker/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images

Rory McIlroy's seven-under-par 63 in the second round at Colonial on Friday suggests he has adjusted to golf without the galleries, though the world No. 1 says the silence that meets his birdie putts took some getting used to.

The PGA Tour returned to action for the first time in three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the spectator-free Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

McIlroy, 31, was tied for 39th after the opening day at Colonial Country Club but picked up the pace in the second round, flirting with the course record before taking a bogey at his last hole the ninth.

He sits on nine-under 131, two strokes behind leader Harold Varner III.

"I think even yesterday, once we sort of got into the flow of the round, things started to become more normal," McIlroy said.

"When that first birdie putt went in and I didn't get a clap ... like my hand was trying to go up to wave to someone in the gallery, but there's obviously no one there. But once you get into it, it's the same.

"I'd love there to be fans here this week. I think this tournament deserves to have fans but hopefully we can get back to playing in front of some big crowds soon." 

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer
  2. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  3. Drama at Cricket SA's headquarters as suspended CEO Thabang Moroe rocks up for ... Cricket
  4. Tshabalala: 'I remember when we left the hotel Sandton was like a ghost ... Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt opens up on link to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X