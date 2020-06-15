Comrades2020: These people left their couches, braved the cold and ran 5km to 90km

On June 14, a bitterly cold day across SA, if you happened for some bizarre reason to be driving around at 5.30am, you might have come across runners wearing race numbers.

They were taking part in the #Comrades2020 virtual race.

Among the long list of things Covid-19 has changed around the world, races is one of them.

However, given South Africans' obsession with running, particularly ultra-running, the Comrades Marathon Association hosted a virtual race.

More than 30,000 people from around the world entered, and participants could choose their distance.

From 5km all the way through to the full 90km, this gave amateur and pro runners the chance to put on their shoes and hit the roads.

Of course, there were some Comrades traditions that most people followed. For example, 2019 women's winner Gerda Steyn played Chariots of Fire at the start of the marathon.