Covid-19: The 2020 edition of the Soweto Marathon cancelled

The 2020 edition of the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon has been cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said on Monday the decision to call off the hugely popular race‚ which is South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event and popularly known as the People’s Race‚ was not an easy one to make.

“We’re deeply disappointed at not being able to host the 27th edition of this iconic annual event‚” said Soweto Marathon Trust Chairman Sello Khunou.

“The People’s Race has always been a great celebration of our people’s strong spirit.

"But with the Covid-19 pandemic expected to peak only around September this year‚ we cannot take the risk of hosting 40,000 people on November 1. That is too soon thereafter.”