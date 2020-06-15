Covid-19: The 2020 edition of the Soweto Marathon cancelled
The 2020 edition of the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon has been cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers said on Monday the decision to call off the hugely popular race‚ which is South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event and popularly known as the People’s Race‚ was not an easy one to make.
“We’re deeply disappointed at not being able to host the 27th edition of this iconic annual event‚” said Soweto Marathon Trust Chairman Sello Khunou.
“The People’s Race has always been a great celebration of our people’s strong spirit.
"But with the Covid-19 pandemic expected to peak only around September this year‚ we cannot take the risk of hosting 40,000 people on November 1. That is too soon thereafter.”
Old Mutual chief marketing officer Vuyo Lee agreed that cancelling the event was the right decision for health and safety reasons.
“As a responsible business‚ we have a duty of care to all our stakeholders and we must do whatever we can to help curb the spread of the pandemic‚ and protect the health and safety of our people‚” she said.
“As much as we love the People’s Race and its unique celebration of iconic locations in Soweto‚ the struggle against Covid-19 is a battle that can only be won by social distancing and staying away from crowds as much as possible.”
Khunou added that they will plan for a bigger event 2021.
“The Soweto Marathon is so much more than just a road race.
"It’s a celebration of our history‚ our heritage and our country and a reminder to runners that resilience‚ perseverance and commitment are key to success‚ even when times are tough and the road is long.
"I would like to thank our sponsors who stood behind our decision wholeheartedly. We will be bigger and better come 2021 when the glorious Soweto and her people will host our athlete’s once again‚” said Khunou.