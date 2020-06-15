Sport

Formula One wants two races in Shanghai, says city sports boss

15 June 2020 - 13:02 By AFP
The Chinese Grand Prix was originally scheduled for April but was postponed in February.
The Chinese Grand Prix was originally scheduled for April but was postponed in February.
Image: Hu Cheng Wei/Pool via REUTERS

Formula One chiefs want to stage two races in Shanghai this season after the Chinese Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus, the city's sports boss said on Monday, adding there was no final decision.

This year's pandemic-disrupted world championship is expected to launch with a double-header in Austria on July 5 and 12, with Silverstone in England also hosting two races.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 19, was postponed in February but Formula One appears determined to race in the country -- one of the sport's key markets -- in the second half of this year.

Pandemic means no podium ceremonies for Formula One

Teams will be kept separate from each other in "bubbles" at the circuits, will stay in isolation and will have no contact with the surrounding ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Asked if there would be two grands prix in Shanghai instead of the usual one, Xu Bin, director of the city's sports bureau, told Shanghai People's Radio: "This was proposed by the F1 management company.

"Everyone knows that F1 has officially announced that they have resumed the first eight European races this year, but none of them are in Asia."

Xu added: "We are still communicating with F1 to see if there is any possibility of hosting two races in Shanghai, but there is no final decision yet.

"Of course we should see how the virus is being controlled."

F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

On Friday Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan joined the list of Formula One grands prix cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers said they ...
Motoring
3 days ago

China, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, had seen a significant drop in the number of infections and deaths.

However, the country is now racing to control a fresh outbreak in the capital Beijing.

Formula One was thrown into chaos in March when the curtain-raising Australian race was cancelled hours before the opening practice session, as the Covid-19 spread around the world.

The Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix were cancelled on Friday over logistical problems caused by coronavirus.

MORE:

F1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom

Formula One looks set to add more European races to the calendar with grands prix in Asia and the Americas likely to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was good to know he could still drive after returning to the track in a Formula One car for the first ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Lando Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris says he lost followers on social media after expressing his support for anti-racism protests in the wake of ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  4. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X