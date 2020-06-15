Formula One wants two races in Shanghai, says city sports boss

Formula One chiefs want to stage two races in Shanghai this season after the Chinese Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus, the city's sports boss said on Monday, adding there was no final decision.

This year's pandemic-disrupted world championship is expected to launch with a double-header in Austria on July 5 and 12, with Silverstone in England also hosting two races.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 19, was postponed in February but Formula One appears determined to race in the country -- one of the sport's key markets -- in the second half of this year.