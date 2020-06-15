Turning bad habits into bright futures

“I lost three years to substance abuse. You can imagine what it’s like to realise that this is time you can never get back.” Thirty-year-old Northern Cape resident Kico Mogapi, reflects morosely on a period in his life when all he wanted to do was get high.

Luckily he’s moved on since those dark times and, with the help of impassioned mentors and MultiChoice’s Let’s Play initiative, he’s carving out a new future for himself, while positively influencing his community.

Mogapi was introduced to the sport of gymnaestrada (street gymnastics) back in 2004. He'd go to the park with his friends in his hometown of Mothibastad to practise (there were no sports facilities there). There, he would meet several coaches, including Lesego Mokgotu, who mentored him and encouraged him to leave his life of substance abuse behind and focus on his passion – sport.

“At first I used to get angry because I thought they were using me, but I now know that they were just helping me be a better person,” says Mogapi.