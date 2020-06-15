Turning bad habits into bright futures
MultiChoice’s Let’s Play initiative gives young people an opportunity to better their circumstances
“I lost three years to substance abuse. You can imagine what it’s like to realise that this is time you can never get back.” Thirty-year-old Northern Cape resident Kico Mogapi, reflects morosely on a period in his life when all he wanted to do was get high.
Luckily he’s moved on since those dark times and, with the help of impassioned mentors and MultiChoice’s Let’s Play initiative, he’s carving out a new future for himself, while positively influencing his community.
Mogapi was introduced to the sport of gymnaestrada (street gymnastics) back in 2004. He'd go to the park with his friends in his hometown of Mothibastad to practise (there were no sports facilities there). There, he would meet several coaches, including Lesego Mokgotu, who mentored him and encouraged him to leave his life of substance abuse behind and focus on his passion – sport.
“At first I used to get angry because I thought they were using me, but I now know that they were just helping me be a better person,” says Mogapi.
He was discovered by the department of sports, recreation arts and culture and was soon taking part in gymnaestrada competitions in Mahikeng and Johannesburg.
By 2011, he was coaching young people and adults in his community and competed in Switzerland. “I’m not qualified as an instructor, but I decided to coach people in my community because I felt I could encourage young people to stay away from drugs,” says Mogapi.
The department was so impressed by Mogapi's passion that they applied to MultiChoice on his behalf so he could take part in the SuperSport’s Let’s Play coaching learnership. Mogapi joined 99 youths on this initiative. He and his fellow initiates will implement physical education programmes in five schools within his community.
Mogapi says, “I found a new life through sports. Others can too.”
The MultiChoice Group is proud to give young people an opportunity to better their circumstances and to become a shining light in their community.
This article was paid for by The MultiChoice Group.