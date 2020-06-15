Sport

Siya Kolisi on GBV: 'Let's be the generation to break this cycle'

15 June 2020 - 06:45 By Jessica Levitt
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has spoken out about GBV in SA.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has joined thousands in condemning gender-based violence (GBV), saying attacks on women start long before physical violence.

Kolisi posted the message on Instagram, and said his heart has been heavy.

He said GBV starts in "our conversations with our fellow men, how we treat women in our own lives, and how we treat and perceive women we don’t know."

"I haven’t always got it right and I’ve messed up a lot of times, but I’ve chosen to be better. I have other good men holding me accountable for my actions."

He called on South Africans to be the generation of men to "break this attack on women".

Here is the full message:

View this post on Instagram

My heart has been really heavy. Not only with the recent stories of women in SA being massacred, but knowing this has been the case for years. So much so that not every case even makes it to the news. I never took the opportunity to join the GBV marches last year, but I’d like to use my voice now, and say, Enough is Enough. The attack on women starts long before physical violence, it’s in our conversations with our fellow men, how we treat women in our own lives and how we treat and perceive women we don’t know. I choose to Respect Protect Support And Hear the women in and outside my environment. I haven’t always gotten it right and I’ve messed up a lot of times, but I’ve chosen to be better. I’ve got other good men holding me accountable for my actions. Let’s be the generation of men to break this attack on women.

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: 'Women are dying every day'

On social media, many have called for the police minister to take a stand against gender-based violence.
News
2 days ago

#NotAllMen sparks debate in SA as GBV dominates conversation

#NotAllMen and #AllLivesMatter is the same WhatsApp group.
News
2 days ago

Solidarity Fund approves R17m in funding to support victims of gender-based violence

The Solidarity Fund has approved R17m in funding for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence as part of its efforts to assist those ...
News
1 day ago

