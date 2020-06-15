Siya Kolisi on GBV: 'Let's be the generation to break this cycle'
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has joined thousands in condemning gender-based violence (GBV), saying attacks on women start long before physical violence.
Kolisi posted the message on Instagram, and said his heart has been heavy.
He said GBV starts in "our conversations with our fellow men, how we treat women in our own lives, and how we treat and perceive women we don’t know."
"I haven’t always got it right and I’ve messed up a lot of times, but I’ve chosen to be better. I have other good men holding me accountable for my actions."
He called on South Africans to be the generation of men to "break this attack on women".
Here is the full message:
My heart has been really heavy. Not only with the recent stories of women in SA being massacred, but knowing this has been the case for years. So much so that not every case even makes it to the news. I never took the opportunity to join the GBV marches last year, but I’d like to use my voice now, and say, Enough is Enough. The attack on women starts long before physical violence, it’s in our conversations with our fellow men, how we treat women in our own lives and how we treat and perceive women we don’t know. I choose to Respect Protect Support And Hear the women in and outside my environment. I haven’t always gotten it right and I’ve messed up a lot of times, but I’ve chosen to be better. I’ve got other good men holding me accountable for my actions. Let’s be the generation of men to break this attack on women.