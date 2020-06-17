World 100m champion Christian Coleman suspended over new missed test

Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on Wednesday over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

The American sprinter is "suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity", said the Athletics Integrity Unit, World Athletics' anti-doping arm.

Coleman, who only narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping "whereabouts" rules across 2018 and 2019, revealed details of his latest missed test on Twitter.

The world's fastest man, who clocked 9.76sec to win 100m gold at last year's World Championships in Doha, said he had unsuccessfully challenged an AIU finding that he missed a test on December 9, 2019.

"And now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year ago at this point," Coleman said.