Novak Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic joins a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus Covid-19," read a statement from his staff.

"He is not showing any symptoms," it added.

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic.