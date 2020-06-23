Sport

Novak Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus

23 June 2020 - 14:44 By AFP
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki during their single match at a charity exhibition hosted by Djokovic, on June 13, 2020 in Belgrade.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki during their single match at a charity exhibition hosted by Djokovic, on June 13, 2020 in Belgrade.
Image: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic joins a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus Covid-19," read a statement from his staff.

"He is not showing any symptoms," it added.

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic.

'I'm so sorry': Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic event

Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which also featured world number ...
Sport
1 day ago

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering."

Last weekend, Dimitrov, 29, took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked seventh.

He also played in the second leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Saturday.

MORE:

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic 'accelerating'

Global coronavirus infections topped nine million as the World Health Organization warned the pandemic was accelerating and Saudi Arabia announced it ...
News
9 hours ago

Djokovic puts positive spin on US Open plan

World number one Novak Djokovic appeared to row back on scepticism over plans to stage the US Open, saying on Thursday he was "extremely happy" the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job Soccer
  5. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X