'Irresponsible' Novak Djokovic slammed after testing positive for Covid-19

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi:

"Obviously we feel sorry for the players. We want them to recover as soon as possible," he told the New York Times.

"I know there has been a lot of criticism, but on the other hand, we at the ATP, the USTA, and everybody, we have to be careful because we also have to be conscious that even with extreme measures, you could actually end up having some players testing positive.

"You don't need players and people hugging each other for someone to test positive. So we're all running the risk."

Croatian Tennis president Nikolina Babic:

"Some minor mistakes may have been made, but the idea (for the tournament) was a good one," Babic told Croatian daily Vecernji List/

"In Zadar, we had players for whom we usually have to pay 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to bring. It was an opportunity that may never come to us again."

Radmilo Armenulic, former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach:

"Djokovic shot himself in the foot by organising the Adria Tour. The organisation of the Belgrade leg was catastrophic, the stands were so full that fans were virtually sitting on top of each other," he told Reuters.

"He staged this event with the best of intentions but it turns out it was a big mistake."

Donna Vekic, who featured in a mixed doubles match with Djokovic and Coric at the tournament: