'Irresponsible' Novak Djokovic slammed after testing positive for Covid-19

24 June 2020 - 10:24 By Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic was criticised for hosting the tournament amid a pandemic after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also returned positive tests after playing in the tournament that was held in Serbia and Croatia.

Following Djokovic's revelation, many in the tennis world took to social media to slam the star for being "irresponsible". 

Nick Kyrgios, two-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist posted:

Martina Navratilova, 59-times Grand Slam champion wrote:

Patrick McEnroe, former doubles champion and commentator meanwhile posted a video on the matter:

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi:

"Obviously we feel sorry for the players. We want them to recover as soon as possible," he told the New York Times.

"I know there has been a lot of criticism, but on the other hand, we at the ATP, the USTA, and everybody, we have to be careful because we also have to be conscious that even with extreme measures, you could actually end up having some players testing positive.

"You don't need players and people hugging each other for someone to test positive. So we're all running the risk."

Croatian Tennis president Nikolina Babic:

"Some minor mistakes may have been made, but the idea (for the tournament) was a good one," Babic told Croatian daily Vecernji List/

"In Zadar, we had players for whom we usually have to pay 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to bring. It was an opportunity that may never come to us again."

Radmilo Armenulic, former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach:

"Djokovic shot himself in the foot by organising the Adria Tour. The organisation of the Belgrade leg was catastrophic, the stands were so full that fans were virtually sitting on top of each other," he told Reuters.

"He staged this event with the best of intentions but it turns out it was a big mistake."

Donna Vekic, who featured in a mixed doubles match with Djokovic and Coric at the tournament:

Over the past two days, organisers have also been criticised for allowing stands to be packed with fans during the opening leg in Belgrade.

With no social distancing rules in place in Serbia, players hugged at the net, played basketball, posed for pictures, attended press conferences and were out dancing together.

Dan Evans, Britain's number one:

"I don't think he should be having a players' party and dancing all over each other," Evans said.

"Players have tested positive. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired, really.

"It's very unfortunate that Grigor has it and Coric has it but you strip it back, is it a surprise? I think that's the question we should all ask."

Tennys Sandgren, Australian Open quarter-finalist:

Sachia Vickery, American tennis player:

Mitchell Krueger, American tennis player:

Noah Rubin, former junior Wimbledon champion:

Tara Moore, British tennis player:

