Andy Murray withdraws from third-place match at Battle of the Brits

28 June 2020 - 16:28 By Reuters
Andy Murray was unlucky with injuries during the past year.
Image: AFP

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Sunday.

Former world number Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week.

The three-times Grand Slam champion played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semi-finals where he lost to Dan Evans on Saturday.

Ward will take Murray's place in the match against Norrie.

