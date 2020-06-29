Half of Tokyo residents oppose Olympic Games in 2021

Just over half of Tokyo's residents don't think the postponed 2020 Olympic Games should be held next year, backing either a further delay or outright cancellation because of fears over the coronavirus, according to a poll published on Monday.

The survey carried out by two Japanese news organisations is only a single data point, but comes after health experts warned that even a year's delay may not be sufficient to hold the Games safely.

The poll conducted over the weekend found 51.7 percent of respondents hope the Games in 2021 are postponed again or cancelled, while 46.3 percent want to see the rescheduled Olympics go ahead.

Among those opposed to a 2021 Games, 27.7 percent said they want them cancelled altogether, while 24.0 percent would prefer a second postponement.