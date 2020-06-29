Nick Kyrgios lashes 'selfish' Alexander Zverev after viral party video

Nick Kyrgios let rip at "selfish" fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev on Monday after the German was seen partying despite promising to self-isolate following Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

Zverev was part of the exhibition event organised by the world number one where social distancing was minimal, matches took place in front of thousands of fans and players were even seen at a nightclub, despite the pandemic.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

While Zverev tested negative, he released a statement afterwards vowing to self-isolate, only to be spotted at a busy bar, apparently over the weekend, in footage that went viral.