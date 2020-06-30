'Doughnut, Rat' - Becker, Kyrgios trade insults over Zverev party video

Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal blows on Tuesday on Twitter after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev "selfish" for partying during the coronavirus pandemic, despite promising to self-isolate.

German legend Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took umbrage with Kyrgios' comment over viral footage of Zverev partying despite pledging to "follow self-isolating guidelines" after playing in Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

Zverev took part in the exhibition event organised by Djokovic, who last week tested positive for Covid-19 along with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

The 23-year-old Zverev tested negative and vowed to isolate but was purportedly filmed at a busy bar over the weekend, leading an exasperated Kyrgios to slam his behaviour on Instagram on Monday.

Becker, the head of German men's tennis, stood up for his compatriot and fired back at Kyrgios on Tuesday.