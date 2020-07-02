Sport

Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph

02 July 2020 - 11:09 By AFP
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 3 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 3 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen will seek a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an early lead in the drivers championship at this weekend's delayed and somewhat surreal season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

For everyone involved, the race will be an unprecedented experience - the calendar is unknown beyond the first eight races in Europe in 10 weeks, all to be run behind closed doors and severe limitations introduced with a new paddock protocol forbidding meetings.

As racing returns, the Covid-19 virus remains in circulation, which requires all participants to be tested before travel to Austria on private chartered jets, ongoing tests, the separation of teams and car crews into "bubbles" and controlled hotels.

Teams are cut to a maximum of 80 staff, all in protective equipment, there will be no sponsors, no guests and only a limited number of accredited broadcast and written news media.

McLaren's Formula One future was never a doubt, says Seidl

McLaren's Formula One future was never in doubt despite a cash crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and now resolved by a fresh injection of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Journalists, limited to a dozen instead of 300 or more, have to pass a test within 72 hours in advance of arrival and will not be allowed to leave the media centre.

All interviews and news conferences will take place by video.

The teams will be kept isolated, based in tents with awnings instead of their usual grand motorhomes - and there is expected to be a synchronised taking the knee by the drivers on the grid, to support Black Lives Matter, ahead of Sunday's race.

Afterwards, there will be no podium ceremony.

When the race begins, it will end the longest gap between races in the sport since 1962, but with two successive races in Austria and then one in Hungary, the pressure will be immediate and intense.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "There's been a long drought. We all do this because we love it. We've missed it, so we can't wait to start."

"It's going to be exciting and intense. The races come thick and fast."

Formula One deploys war chest of coronavirus strategies for Austria

The Formula One season roars into action at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg this weekend with "military-like", coronavirus-busting sanitary ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dutch driver Verstappen, who bullied his way past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc to triumph in front of a mass of his "orange army" of fans last year, says he is unfazed by high expectations or the absence of spectators at the Red Bull Ring, a remote and compact circuit in the Styrian Alps.

"I am not thinking about a hat-trick," he said.

"The most important thing for me is to have a competitive car and to perform at my best.

"I never consider myself as a favourite because, actually, when you look at the track, it's not even our best one, but last year it was very warm and we were good at keeping the engine cool.

"So I don't expect an easy win - I think Mercedes will be very strong again and they are the ones to beat."

SA Formula 1 fans can live stream races for R86 a month

Online streaming service offers cheaper alternative to watching races on DSTV
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen, who has kept a low profile during the lockdown, delivered three wins and eight podiums last year as Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth title with Mercedes, who this year seek an unprecedented seventh constructors' and drivers' double in succession.

Verstappen and team-mate Alex Albon will have an upgraded Honda engine package, developed since the coronavirus lockdown ended, to boost them at the contest in the Styrian Alps where the 800-metre altitude can affect engine performance.

Mercedes will also have an updated package while Ferrari, struggling to match them in pre-season testing, announced Tuesday that they are updating their cars for the third race in Hungary.

Hamilton this year bids for a record-equalling seventh drivers title as he campaigns passionately for greater diversity, and against racism, in the sport.

"We are preparing the best way we can for what is going to be the most difficult season that F1 and all of us have experienced," he said in a video from the team, which - at his prompting -- is running black livery this year to support equality and diversity.

MORE:

No orange army as Max Verstappen chases Austrian hat-trick

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can complete a third consecutive Austrian Grand Prix win on Sunday in a season-opening race unlike any in Formula One ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Formula One finally gets into gear this weekend - but without a crowd

Austrian double-header to start long-delayed season with empty stands.
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari had to redesign flawed F1 car, says Binotto

Ferrari have had a major rethink of their 2020 Formula One car, but updates to make it go faster will not be ready until the third race of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Springbok hooker Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed eight-year doping ... Rugby
  2. Verdict in the doping case of former Springboks hooker 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle ... Rugby
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the signing of midfielder George Maluleka from Kaizer ... Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena: 'I officially announce I've successfully served my loan ... Soccer
  5. OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X