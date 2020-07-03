Sports minister assembles experts to monitor sports’ return to training

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa is assembling a team of experts to monitor and enforce health and safety compliance by sporting bodies, national teams and clubs as they return to controlled training and playing.

Professional sport has been suspended for more than three months in SA by the outbreak of Covid-19 but last week Mthethwa gave permission for non-contact and contact sports to resume training.

Non-contact sports can also resume play under stringent conditions.

“Minister Nathi Mthethwa is in the process of appointing a team that will then be workshopped and provided with the necessary tools. The department will be giving the minister the whole plan and monitoring teams next week,” said ministry spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

“The monitoring team has not yet started its work or finalised its criteria but it is envisaged that they will draw up a schedule to ensure that they monitor a spread of codes across the sporting landscape.”

In the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Cape Town City became the first club to resume training on Thursday after Mthethwa approved the watertight plan by the SA Football Association (Safa) and the league for clubs to return to training, and ultimately to play in a biologically safe environment (BSE).