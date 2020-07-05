FIA pledges $1.1m to back diversity, Formula One drivers split on taking knee

Formula One's (F1) ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), on Sunday pledged to give ($1.1m) to the sport's new 'We Race As One' diversity foundation.

In a statement issued ahead of the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, FIA president Jean Todt said it was "a first step - and more will come".

"We should fight any form of discrimination and notably on account of skin colour, religion, ethnic or social origin."

The FIA's cash will go to boost the programme established by Formula One's chief executive Chase Carey who launched the initiative with $1 million of his own money.

The foundation is designed to help finance internships and apprenticeships in F1 for under-represented groups by ensuring there are opportunities for them to fulfill their potential.

The FIA said it will prioritise the promotion of a diverse driver talent pipeline that eliminates obstacles en route from karting to the top series.