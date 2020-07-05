Formula One drivers split as Leclerc and Verstappen refuse to take knee on grid

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen confirmed a split among Formula One drivers over an anti-racism stance on Sunday when they said they will not be taking a knee on the grid ahead the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Both tweeted ahead of the race adding that they were committed to fighting racism.

Leclerc said his refusal to kneel did not signal he was any less committed than others.

The Monegasque driver wrote: "I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

"I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism."

Leclerc and Verstappen's statements come amid reports that up to five drivers are reluctant to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.