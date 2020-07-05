Sport

Lewis Hamilton demoted to fifth on grid after Red Bull protest

05 July 2020 - 15:21 By AFP
Drivers and team members obsserve a minutes' silence against racism prior to the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Drivers and team members obsserve a minutes' silence against racism prior to the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Mark Thompson / AFP / POOL

Lewis Hamilton was handed a three-place grid penalty on Sunday less than an hour before the start of the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The penalty was announced following a review, requested when Red Bull made a second official protest of the weekend involving the Mercedes team, by the race stewards of a decision taken on Saturday when Hamilton was accused of ignoring yellow flags in qualifying.

The six-time champion fell from second on the grid, alongside pole-sitting team-mate Valtteri Bottas, to fifth, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was promoted to the front row.

MORE:

FIA pledges $1.1m to back diversity, Formula One drivers split on taking knee

Formula One's (F1) ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), on Sunday pledged to give ($1.1m) to the sport's new 'We Race As One' ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Formula One drivers split as Leclerc and Verstappen refuse to take knee on grid

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen confirmed a split among Formula One drivers over an anti-racism stance on Sunday when they ...
Sport
2 hours ago

McLaren first on track as F1 season finally starts

Carlos Sainz was the first out onthe track as the opening free practice session of the much-delayed Formula One season got underway in Austria.
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: 'Someone had to step in and deal with the monotony of Chiefs ... Soccer
  2. Wits University Football Club could make a sensational comeback Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy on his goals against Namibia: ‘I wanted to shove those Banana ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | The Stormers celebrate Newlands Rugby
  5. Tembo on Mosimane's passion as a coach: 'Coach Pitso cried‚ there at training' Soccer

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X