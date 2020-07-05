Valtteri Bottas wins season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria
05 July 2020 - 17:00
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates as second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 stop in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Finland's Valtteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to victory in the coronavirus-delayed season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in an action-packed race, which saw 14 of the 20 drivers take a knee on the grid in an anti-racism stance.
Lando Norris, in a McLaren, secured a first-ever podium finish in third, ahead of world champion and fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.