Sport

Valtteri Bottas wins season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria

05 July 2020 - 17:00 By AFP
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates as second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 stop in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates as second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 stop in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Finland's Valtteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to victory in the coronavirus-delayed season-opening Formula One Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in an action-packed race, which saw 14 of the 20 drivers take a knee on the grid in an anti-racism stance.

Lando Norris, in a McLaren, secured a first-ever podium finish in third, ahead of world champion and fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

Bottas pips Hamilton for pole in Austria

Finland's Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six-time world champion team mate ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Red Bull protest against a new steering system used by champions Mercedes in practice for the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren see Racing Point as midfield team to beat

McLaren see Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes' as the car to beat in the battle to be best of the rest behind Formula One's top three this season, team ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: 'Someone had to step in and deal with the monotony of Chiefs ... Soccer
  2. Wits University Football Club could make a sensational comeback Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy on his goals against Namibia: ‘I wanted to shove those Banana ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | The Stormers celebrate Newlands Rugby
  5. Tembo on Mosimane's passion as a coach: 'Coach Pitso cried‚ there at training' Soccer

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X