Sport

Novak Djokovic accuses critics of 'witch-hunt', undecided on US Open

08 July 2020 - 14:17 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic says much of the criticisim directed his way is "malicious".
Novak Djokovic says much of the criticisim directed his way is "malicious".
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Novak Djokovic has accused critics of subjecting him to a "witch-hunt" after his regional Adria Tour tennis event ended in a novel coronavirus fiasco and said he was still uncertain whether he would play at the August 31 to September 13 US Open.

Images and videos of the players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at the tournament were posted on social media.

World number one Djokovic, fellow Serb Viktor Troicki, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric all tested positive for the virus and the event had to be called off.

Djokovic, who tested positive for Covid-19 after the Adria Tour's second leg in Croatia, pulled no punches in slamming his peers and pundits who said he was irresponsible to stage the event amid the pandemic.

'What are you talking about?' Nick Kyrgios blasts Dominic Thiem in virus row

Outspoken Australian Nick Kyrgios questioned Dominic Thiem's intellect on Wednesday after the world number three told him to stop criticising fellow ...
Sport
6 hours ago

"I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious," Djokovic told Wednesday's issue of Serbia's daily Sportski Zurnal.

"It's obviously more than just criticism, it's like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.

"I still haven't decided whether I will play in the US Open, the upsurge in registered Covid-19 cases in the United Staes and New York in particular are not playing into the event's hands," added Djokovic who was back in training on Tuesday with Troicki.

Djokovic tested negative after the second test he took last week and, having conceded after the failed tournament that it came too soon, he reiterated that he had acted in good faith.

"My intention was pure, I was whole-heartedly committed to organising a humanitarian event to help players and tennis federations in the (Balkan) region," he said.

Nick Kyrgios lashes 'selfish' Alexander Zverev after viral party video

Nick Kyrgios let rip at "selfish" fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev on Monday after the German was seen partying despite promising to self-isolate ...
Sport
1 week ago

"We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we've learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way."

The first leg in Belgrade held on June 13 and 14 with no social distancing rules in place drew a sell-out 4,000 crowd and as many fans turned up in Zadar's Visnjik tennis complex with a capacity of 9,000 a week later.

Fans in Zadar were ordered by the Croatian government to stay two metres apart but the final, due to feature Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was called off after Dimitrov tested positive for the virus.

The remaining two legs in Montenegro and Bosnia were scrapped. 

MORE:

'Doughnut, Rat' - Becker, Kyrgios trade insults over Zverev party video

Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal blows on Tuesday on Twitter after the Australian branded fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev "selfish" ...
Sport
1 week ago

Novak Djokovic, his wife test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now ...
Sport
6 days ago

Coronavirus-hit Djokovic event lacked bit of common sense, says Amritraj

Novak Djokovic's intentions in organising the ill-fated Adria Tour were good but the world number one could have applied a bit more common sense to ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock opens up about stepping down as captain ... Cricket
  2. Did the PSL clubs return to training prematurely without the knowledge of the ... Soccer
  3. Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions Sport
  4. So, y'all think Khune is leaving Chiefs for Pirates? Nah fam Soccer
  5. WATCH | Stormers fire up Newlands: Kolisi, Krige, Kolbe and many more Rugby

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X