Resuming sport under advanced level 3: what you need know

Here is what you need to know.

Rules for sports

According to the gazette, all sports bodies must within 14 days after the publication of the directives apply for the resumption of training.

Their applications must include information such as a full operational plan, the number of players and officials involved, and the date of resumption of training.

A sporting body must keep a register, which must be archived for at least six months, with the personal details of athletes, support staff and officials.

All athletes and support are required to test for Covid-19 before any resumption of sport and extra precautions must be taken for geographical areas declared as hotspots.

Non-contact sporting bodies must apply to resume training in matches. These applications will be considered within seven days of submission. Should an application be declined by Mthethwa, non-contact sporting bodies can appeal this ruling, which will be considered within 14 days after filing.

“A sporting body may not resume training or matches before receiving the approval of the minister in writing,” said Mthethwa.