'I have been quiet for so long': Siya Kolisi on holding men accountable for gender-based violence

“I have been quiet for so long,” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said on Thursday, regarding gender-based violence (GBV) and holding other men accountable.

Speaking on 702, Kolisi said the fight against GBV keeps him up at night.

He said his silence in the past was based on not knowing if he was saying or doing the right thing.

“I was always scared to speak out because I don't know whether I am saying the right thing, so now I am out here using my voice and encouraging other men [to talk about it],” said Kolisi.

Kolisi said he was affected by GBV and him keeping quiet was not doing justice for those suffering who have experienced it first-hand.

“I was affected by it — not for me personally, but some of the people that I care about in my family were affected by gender-based violence and if I am keeping quiet, then I am not doing them justice,” he said.

“Every day there are new cases of GBV and I really want to encourage men to start speaking about it and we have to call each other out.”