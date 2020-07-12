'I am sorry', Leclerc after nightmare start causes double Ferrari retirement

Ferrari's nightmare start to the 2020 Formula One season continued on Sunday when Charles Leclerc collided with Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap of the Styrian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque attempted to push past his team-mate on the inside of Turn Three, but rode the kerbs and instead launched his vehicle into the rear of Vettel's machine.

The impact severely damaged the rear of the four-time champion's car, tearing off the rear wing and forcing him to pit and retire after a Safety Car had been deployed.

Leclerc pitted for repairs and continued, but he also pulled out once the action resumed - resulting in both men being out of the race before the start of the sixth lap.