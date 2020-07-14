Tiger Woods back, Miguel for the ages, Morikawa power: golf talking points

A couple of comebacks and the continued emergence of a bright young star feature in AFP Sport's golf talking points for this week.

- Woods in top company -

When Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf for the first time in five months at Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament on Thursday, he will do so in exalted company.

Woods will tee off alongside world number one Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in an eye-catching threeball for the first two rounds at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Woods needs a sixth victory at the event he last won in 2012 to become the most successful golfer in PGA Tour history, having tied Sam Snead's record 82 wins at October's Zozo Championship in Japan.

The 15-time major winner last played competitively at the Genesis Invitational in February, finishing 68th.

Without Woods since the tour's return from Covid-19 lockdown, the buzz has been all about Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, winners of the last two events, and they will go out together alongside defending champion Patrick Cantlay on Thursday.