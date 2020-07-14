Sport

WATCH | Siya Kolisi pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela - 'May this generation be brave'

14 July 2020 - 12:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi says his wish for himself and the current generation is to always be brave and speak out against any form of injustice. The Springbok captain shared this message on Monday as a tribute to the late Zindzi Mandela.

In the video shared by Kolisi, Mandela shared what she learnt about the importance of standing one's ground and speaking up.

“When somebody tries to silence you, you become as vocal and as loud as possible. Whoever our creator is, the first instrument you were ever given is your voice,” she says in the video. It isn't clear where or when she delivered the speech.

Kolisi says he wishes the current generation could “hold on to this charge” and speak for their benefit and that of generations to come.

On Monday morning, South Africans learnt with shock and sadness about the death of 59-year-old Mandela.

The Mandela family released a short public statement saying funeral arrangements will be announced during the course of the week. 

Zindzi was the youngest daughter of the late struggle stalwarts Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela.

