WATCH | Siya Kolisi pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela - 'May this generation be brave'

Siya Kolisi says his wish for himself and the current generation is to always be brave and speak out against any form of injustice. The Springbok captain shared this message on Monday as a tribute to the late Zindzi Mandela.

In the video shared by Kolisi, Mandela shared what she learnt about the importance of standing one's ground and speaking up.

“When somebody tries to silence you, you become as vocal and as loud as possible. Whoever our creator is, the first instrument you were ever given is your voice,” she says in the video. It isn't clear where or when she delivered the speech.

Kolisi says he wishes the current generation could “hold on to this charge” and speak for their benefit and that of generations to come.