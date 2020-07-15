Suspended Sascoc president Barry Hendricks could still face disciplinary action despite him being cleared of wrongdoing in an arbitration last week‚ TimesLIVE has learned.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board will meet on Wednesday to discuss a recommendation that Hendricks remain suspended while a disciplinary process is instituted against him.

Hendricks was placed on mandatory leave by the board in mid-April following an allegation that he had conspired with Tennis South Africa (TSA) president Gavin Crookes to block TSA board member Ntambi Ravele standing for Sascoc president.

The executive had acted after an advocate had given the opinion that Ravele had a case to take to arbitration‚ but the arbitrator ruled last week that Ravele had failed to prove a conspiracy.

The arbitrator‚ a senior counsel‚ also rejected Ravele’s request that Hendricks face disciplinary action by Sascoc.