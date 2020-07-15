Professional boxing gyms around the country are set to open on August 1‚ but with a strict set of protocols that forbid all forms of contact training‚ notably sparring and hand pads.

This is the second phase of Boxing South Africa’s (BSA) three-phased return-to-competition plan that was approved by government.

The first phase was training at home‚ and the third phase will include spectator-less tournaments‚ although no timeline was given for this‚ with BSA saying it was not sure if permission for fights would be even granted under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

The regulator for professional boxing said in a statement on Tuesday night that gyms in hot spots would not be allowed to resume training unless “an advisory is received from the Department of Health and extra precautionary measures are put in place”.

“Unfortunately‚ at the moment the majority of BSA boxing gyms are located in hotspot areas‚ which are Johannesburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Tshwane‚ East London‚ Port Elizabeth‚ Cape Town and Durban as well as some identified district municipalities‚” BSA said.