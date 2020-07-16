Sascoc confirm Barry Hendricks will still face disciplinary action

Sascoc’s suspended acting president Barry Hendricks will face disciplinary action‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Hendricks was last week cleared by an arbitrator on the allegation by Tennis South Africa (TSA) board member Ntambi Ravele that he and TSA president Gavin Crookes had conspired to block her nomination to the Sascoc elections.

Hendricks was suspended by his board in mid-April after an advocate hired by Sascoc found that Ravele had a case to take to arbitration.

At the same time the Sascoc board said it would look into disciplinary action against Hendricks.